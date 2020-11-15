Hope Powell pleased to see Rianna Jarrett make the difference

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brighton boss Hope Powell praised Rianna Jarrett after her goal gave Brighton a 1-0 win at West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

Jarrett lobbed goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and then followed up to head the ball home for the winning goal, against the run of play, in the 69th minute.

Powell, who was watching via a video connection as she was isolating after a member of backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19, said: “It was a great goal, very composed.

“She obviously saw the threat of the keeper coming off her line, dipped it over and headed it in.

“She’s been brought in to score goals, we don’t score enough, so obviously I am delighted.

“I don’t think we played particularly well again, but we were very gutsy and very determined. I’m really pleased with the players that came, but (it’s) not a great game by our standards.”

West Ham dominated and had good chances but could not make the most of them and head coach Matt Beard admitted: “It’s a massive blow.

“We just didn’t take our chances, simple as that. We could have had the game won in the first half.

“We had opportunities in the second half to convert, we didn’t convert for whatever reason.”