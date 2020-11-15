Late own goal helps Chelsea preserve unbeaten run with draw against Arsenal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Chelsea maintained their 27-match unbeaten run in the Women’s Super League thanks to a late Lotte Wubben-Moy own goal in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

The Gunners missed the opportunity to go top of the table after taking the lead with just five minutes remaining.

Excellent work from Vivianne Miedema led to Beth Mead smashing the ball home in the 86th minute.

The visitors struck back just four minutes later as Pernille Harder’s cross was deflected by Wubben-Moy and the ball looped into the back of the net.

The Blues had a glorious chance to settle the game late on as Sam Kerr raced through but her chipped effort rolled narrowly wide of the post.