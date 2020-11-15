Ray Clemence tributes as Lewis Hamilton equals record – Sunday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 15.

Football

The footballing world paid tribute to Former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72.

We are extremely saddened to learn that former #ThreeLions goalkeeper and coach Ray Clemence has passed away at the age of 72. All of our thoughts are with Ray’s family, friends and former clubs at this time. pic.twitter.com/VfMLuhH8zw — England (@England) November 15, 2020 In memory of Ray Clemence, Liverpool legend… YNWA pic.twitter.com/rbu2PVPHBH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 15, 2020 A message from Ray's family: “After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he’s now at peace and in no more pain. The family would like to say a huge thank you for the love and support he’s received over the years. He was loved so much by us all and will never be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/s157vIN3Vg — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 15, 2020 Today we have lost a true legend. Clem was a fantastic teammate and great to be around. I will never forget how he helped me to settle in at Anfield. Our thoughts are with the Clemence family. RIP Clem pic.twitter.com/3eW3AtgAI7 — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷) (@kennethdalglish) November 15, 2020 So sad to say goodbye to a true legend, a brilliant goalkeeper and my great England goalkeeping coach Ray Clemence #rayclemence @LFC @_THFC_ @SUFCOfficial — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) November 15, 2020 I’m absolutely devastated to be told of the sad news that @RayClem1 has just passed away we were rivals but good friends Ray was a brilliant goalkeeper with a terrific sense of humour I will miss him a great deal as we’ve kept friends long after retiring RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/KwpCbtrErC — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) November 15, 2020 I'm deeply saddened to hear the passing of Ray Clemence Clem was my coach with @england for more than a decade. A lovely man with a wicked left foot, I had a poster of him on my bedroom wall as a kid Raymond Neal Clemence: August 5th 1948 – November 15th 2020#YNWA RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AuizyTywTL — David James (@jamosfoundation) November 15, 2020 RIP Ray Clemence, we have lost a true legend! It was an honour to know you and to get the chance to play with you! My thoughts and prayers are with your family 🙏🏽 — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) November 15, 2020 So many happy moments, inside and outside the pitch. Privileged to have been your friend. Here in Portugal. RIP Raymondo. pic.twitter.com/G5pE1KOr2X — osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) November 15, 2020 RIP Ray Clemence 💔 An @LFC giant who was also a giant of a man. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ab5KNx3kua — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 15, 2020

Harry Maguire loved taking over the England captaincy against Republic of Ireland.

Jay Rodriguez looked back on his England debut.

Can’t believe it’s been 7 years since my @England debut! A day in my career that was an extremely proud one for both myself and my family 🦁 pic.twitter.com/yDaQhpfdBF — Jay Rodriguez (@JayRodriguez9) November 15, 2020

He went home for it.

Time flies!

Wow 7 years! Some great memories made over the years 💙💙💙 https://t.co/NgezO1kpwC — Jill Scott MBE (@JillScottJS8) November 15, 2020

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was crowned champion of the world for a record-equalling seventh time after he won a dramatic Turkish Grand Prix.

A day i’ll never forget 🏆#S7ILLRISING pic.twitter.com/O1Y6eD9iQX — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 15, 2020 DREAM THE IMPOSSIBLE To writing history. To making legends.#S7illRising pic.twitter.com/VsR8S3SwB6 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) pic.twitter.com/ePJQp5AlB2 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 15, 2020

And was lavished in praise for his heroics afterwards.

7 x World Champion – that’s insane! Massively deserved. Surely one of the greatest achievements in the history of sports. Congratulations Lewis and enjoy the celebrations with your family and friends. #TurkishGP #F1 — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) November 15, 2020 An impressive victory – well done @LewisHamilton! You have made us all so proud 🇬🇧 https://t.co/2NYy3JlN0H — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 15, 2020 So that's how you make history; turn the seemingly impossible into the merely extremely challenging! Super job @LewisHamilton Privilege to have seen the whole story. #f1 https://t.co/edRj7rGsYQ — Damon Hill (@HillF1) November 15, 2020 Congratulations to @LewisHamilton on equalling Michael Schumacher’s 7 world titles. What an achievement. Has to be right up there alongside our greatest ever sportspeople. Stunning. 🐐 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 15, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) And of course, a huge congratulations to @LewisHamilton for being a seven times World Champion. What an achievement! — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) November 15, 2020 We had a very difficult race in these tricky conditions and we struggled from the start to the end. It’s a race to forget, to be honest. Congrats to Lewis and his team on an incredible 7th World Championship! 👏 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/uq26I2nZn5 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 15, 2020 Congrats @LewisHamilton, you’re the man! Setting the bar ridiculously high for us to chase. Enjoy the moment 👊 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) November 15, 2020 Congratulations @LewisHamilton for your 7th @F1 title 🤜🤛#VB77 #LH44 #F1 #TurkishGP @MercedesAMGF1 @F1 pic.twitter.com/zSk5jpGcJT — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) November 15, 2020 Mightily impressive to watch this morning ! Huge congratulations @LewisHamilton @MercedesAMGF1 & ofcourse @INEOS 🙌. #7 !!!! https://t.co/veBahkH4rY — Tao Geoghegan Hart (@taogeoghegan) November 15, 2020 👏 Game recognises game. From all of the Barça family, congratulations @LewisHamilton on your 7th @F1 World Championship! 🏎️💨🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/yCUnIhtQMR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 15, 2020

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was proud of the history makers.

The Matchroom promoter also revealed the injury Terri Harper sustained during her fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Hearn (@eddiehearn) On cloud 9 from last night!! Thank you to everyone who shown me their love and support over the last week ❤️ going to enjoy a nice rest, let the hand heal then get back to work 🥊 we’ve got some belts to collect 😎 pic.twitter.com/n3Z7pQQfww — Terri “Belter” Harper (@TerriHarper96) November 15, 2020

Conor McGregor was full of praise for compatriot Katie Taylor.

Incredible display again @KatieTaylor! Phenomenal!Also unlucky tonight to @RhysMcKee in UFC competition.Head up, stay the course! We take lessons from our wins, we take lessons from our losses. Embrace it all and move forward! Congrats guys, great fighting! #IrishFighting ☘️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 14, 2020

Terence Crawford finished Kell Brook in brutal fashion in Las Vegas.

👑 LEFT NO DOUBT 👑@terencecrawford stuns Kell Brook with a big right hand and wastes no time closing the show in Round 4. Goodness … #CrawfordBrook pic.twitter.com/pvD56GdSdL — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 15, 2020

And celebrated with a game of ping pong.

This man literally just knocked someone out less than an hour ago. Took the robe off. Still in trunks and boots. Playing ping pong.@terencecrawford is a different breed. pic.twitter.com/vaJetZUpV5 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 15, 2020

It was a ‘Beautiful Day’ for Carl Frampton, as he received a gift from some high-profile friends.

Dame Helen Mirren even had a say on the controversial decision in the Andrew Moloney-Joshua Franco fight.

The White Rhino hung up his gloves.

Cricket

Not everything goes according to plan.

What a delivery!

Dare you to tell them!

How batsmen think they bowl How batsmen bowl pic.twitter.com/SxUjEYRCJQ — ICC (@ICC) November 15, 2020

KP was on the move.

Golf

Tiger Woods had a hole to forget at the Masters.

Tiger Woods 12th hole: 1. Tee shot into water2. Drop3. Wedge into water4. Drop5. Wedge into back bunker6. Thins bunker shot into water7. Drop8. Bunker shot9. Missed Putt10. Putt#themasters pic.twitter.com/h4PfO5faR1 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 15, 2020 Today we found out that Tiger Woods is human after all…#TheMasters pic.twitter.com/R84VTRMAtX — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 15, 2020

Contender for shot of the tournament from Australian Cameron Smith.

Pulling birdies out of his hat. 😯 Another crazy shot from Cameron Smith. #themasters pic.twitter.com/6WamzxwBK9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 15, 2020

Tennis

Genie Bouchard was working hard.

MMA

McGregor was training.