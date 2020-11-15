Piers Morgan wants answers from Gareth Southgate over coronavirus test reports

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Piers Morgan is demanding answers from Gareth Southgate following a report that the England manager tested positive for coronavirus last month.

The Sun on Sunday reported that the Three Lions boss “tested positive around October 25” and self-isolated at home in North Yorkshire.

The Football Association has so far refused to comment on a matter that will no doubt be raised with Southgate before or after England’s Nations League match against Belgium on Sunday.

Morgan took to Twitter in the wake of the report and demanded to know what happened, having been in contact with the former defender in the days leading up to the supposed positive test.

I have some questions for Gareth Southgate:1) When exactly did you first became covid symptomatic? 2) Was the test on Oct25 routine or because you had symptoms? 3) Why did you not tell people you knew who you’d been with on Oct22 that you tested positive? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 15, 2020

“Hmmmm… England manager Gareth Southgate reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct 25,” he wrote on the social media site.

“I was chatting with him on Oct 22 at GQ Heroes event, with the magazine’s editors.

“He didn’t tell any of us he tested positive 3 days later. If dates are correct, that’s disgraceful.”

Morgan added in a later Twitter post: “I have some questions for Gareth Southgate: 1) When exactly did you first became covid symptomatic?

“2) Was the test on Oct25 routine or because you had symptoms?

“3) Why did you not tell people you knew who you’d been with on Oct22 that you tested positive?”