Hibernian top group with late flurry against Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Substitutes Jamie Gullan and Melker Hallberg were on target as Hibernian scored three times in six minutes to beat Dundee 4-1 in the Betfred Cup.

The late flurry of goals sealed top spot in Group B for Hibs.

Both teams had already qualified before the Easter Road meeting, but each side knew that three points would secure a place among the second-round seeds.

Stevie Mallan gave the hosts a 10th-minute lead when his 30-yard strike straight down the middle was too good for Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton.

Joe Newell hit the post and Kevin Nisbet sent a diving header wide as Hibs looked for a second, while Paul McGowan hit the bar for Dundee but an offside flag had been controversially raised.

After the break, Martin Boyle failed to convert Jamie Murphy’s low cross and Nisbet curled over the top corner before Dundee came back into the game.

Danny Mullen was thwarted by Dillon Barnes after an exquisite ball over the top by Charlie Adam. McGowan then had a close-range shot blocked by Paul Hanlon after another Adam cross.

The pressure paid off in the 71st minute after brilliant midfield play from McGowan, who turned and lofted a pass over the head of Josh Doig to allow Christie Elliott to chest the ball down and stab home.

Hibs regained the lead five minutes later. Murphy beat two players to get to the by-line and his low cross appeared to go in off Jordan McGhee, who was marking Nisbet.

Gullan made a great near-post run to convert Boyle’s low cross after good work from Nisbet, and Hallberg scored a similar goal two minutes later when he turned home Boyle’s driven ball.