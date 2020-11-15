Celtic to start Betfred Cup defence against Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Holders Celtic will begin their latest Betfred Cup defence at home against Ross County.

Rangers will travel to face League One side Falkirk in the second round.

The seeded draw threw up three all-Premiership ties in total. St Mirren will host Aberdeen while St Johnstone will travel to Fir Park to take on Motherwell.

🏆 Here are the fixtures for the next round of the #BetfredCup! Fixtures will take place on the weekend of the 28th & 29th of November. 📅 pic.twitter.com/31fL5oYcRz — SPFL (@spfl) November 15, 2020

Hibernian were handed a home tie against Dundee an hour after beating James McPake’s side in the final group match.

Both sides started the game on nine points and a 4-1 victory secured a place among the seeds for Hibs before they were handed a rematch.

Livingston will host Ayr while there are two all-Championship ties as Hearts travel to face Alloa while Arbroath host Dunfermline.

The matches will be played in the final weekend of November.