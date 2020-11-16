John Sheridan welcomes Accrington for first home game as Swindon boss

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swindon boss John Sheridan will take charge of his first home game for the club against Accrington.

Sheridan, appointed as Richie Wellens’ successor last week, is waiting on defender Ellis Iandolo, who remains doubtful after missing Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Shrewsbury due to a knee injury.

On-loan Bristol City midfielder Jonny Smith played the full 90 minutes at the weekend after shaking off a groin strain and will be monitored.

Defender Tom Broadbent is fit again and hoping to make his first league appearance since March after he was an unused substitute at Shrewsbury.

Accrington boss John Coleman has no major new injury problems as his side chase a third straight league win.

Winger Sean McConville, working his way back to full match fitness after a long-term Achilles injury, is hoping to break Andy Procter’s club record of 308 appearances.

On-loan Watford striker Ryan Cassidy remains unavailable as he is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Coleman’s squad is still feeling the after effects of a coronavirus outbreak at the club following the recent postponement of four successive matches.