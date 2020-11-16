Port Vale’s Luke Joyce banned for Scunthorpe clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Port Vale will be without suspended midfielder Luke Joyce for their home game against Scunthorpe.

Joyce will begin a three-game ban following his straight red card in last week’s 4-3 home defeat to Tranmere and in his absence Manny Oyeleke could return to the starting line-up.

Vale boss John Askey has no new injury worries, while defender Cristian Montano is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up after recently recovering from a hamstring injury.

Defender Zak Mills is in self-isolation and James Gibbons remains a long-term absentee after hamstring surgery.

Scunthorpe’s on-loan Bournemouth defender Tyler Cordner is back in contention after suspension.

Cordner missed last week’s 2-0 win at Oldham, which halted the Iron’s eight-game losing run in all competitions.

Boss Neil Cox will be hoping Kevin Van Veen can resume after the striker scored at Oldham despite not being fully fit.

Forward Abo Eisa will also be monitored, as will Lewis Spence (ankle) and George Hornshaw (illness), while Aaron Jarvis (hamstring) is still out.