Plymouth pick up a point at home to Portsmouth

Plymouth extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League One home record to seven games since promotion with a 2-2 draw against south coast rivals Portsmouth.

On-loan Fulham defender Jerome Opoku levelled in the 78th minute for the Pilgrims, nudging Dom Telford’s goal-bound far-post header over the line from George Cooper’s deep free-kick.

Portsmouth skipper Tom Naylor had capped a two-minute second-half turnaround, making it 2-1 with a thumping first-time drive from the edge of the box as Argyle failed to clear their lines.

Two minutes earlier striker John Marquis tucked away a 63rd-minute penalty equaliser after home defender Kell Watts handled substitute Jack Whatmough’s attacking header.

Argyle took an 11th-minute lead following an incisive break down the right with Panutche Camara putting Frank Nouble in on goal.

Nouble drove into the box and his powerful shot was deflected into his own net by Sean Raggett, doing his best to stop Ryan Hardie from scoring.

Nouble could and should have made it 2-0 not long after but Portsmouth keeper Craig MacGillivray made a superb diving stop to turn the striker’s rising drive around the post.

Early in the second half defender Cameron Pring made a crucial goal-line stop to keep out Hardie’s close-range shot.