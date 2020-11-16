Ryan Lowe happy as Plymouth extend unbeaten home run with Portsmouth draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ryan Lowe was pleased his Plymouth side extended their unbeaten home run to seven Sky Bet League One games since promotion with a comeback 2-2 draw at home to Portsmouth.

Jerome Opoku levelled for the Pilgrims in the 78th minute after Pompey had cancelled out Sean Raggett’s 11th-minute own goal with a quickfire second-half double.

Striker John Marquis equalised from a 63rd-minute penalty before Pompey skipper Tom Naylor briefly put the visitors ahead.

Plymouth boss Lowe said: “It’s all about momentum and we’ve kept the unbeaten run going. Overall I’m happy but I would have been pleased with more points.

“It was a good game, I thought we played some good stuff. We played some fantastic stuff at times, plenty of chances created and we should have scored more.

“Pompey were never going to come here and just roll over. They had a game plan to try and get us on the counter and two solid banks of four and one dropping down as a striker.

“I’m happy with a point but would have been more pleased with three.

“I felt if we had got that (second) goal, Ryan Hardie had that great chance early in the second half, and I felt if he had put that away it is probably a different game.

“Portsmouth are a good club in good hands and have just missed out over the last few years, so we have gone toe to toe and arguably – for me – dominated a large part of the game against a team who have just missed out on promotion for the past few years.

“We have got to take positives from it, we do every day and we are a positive group, a positive team but I will look at stuff we can do better next time. We weren’t happy with the goals we conceded, we never are.”

Plymouth are ninth, two points behind Portsmouth who moved up into the play-off places.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said: “Plymouth were better than us in the first half and deserved their lead.

“We looked slightly disjointed. The half-time changes helped us in the second half and we had some momentum and got back into the game well and looked a threat.

“It was a good game in the second half and it was a good competition. I am frustrated at the second goal, but if you are looking at the game as a whole we take a draw and we move on.

“Their equaliser seemed to go in in slow motion, it was high in the air and I’m not sure if we expected him to get it and it looked like goalkeeper’s ball. It is a rare mistake and he made a really good save in the first half.

“I thought we needed a little bit more forward momentum in the second half, so I made the changes. We were struggling with straight balls in the first half.

“We are probably disappointed that we didn’t go on to win it in the second half because I thought were capable of that.”