Manchester United’s Alex Telles available for Brazil after negative Covid test

by Press Association
November 17, 2020, 12:07 pm
Alex Telles has tested negative for coronavirus (Alex Pantling/PA)

Manchester United defender Alex Telles has tested negative for coronavirus and is set to play for Brazil against Uruguay on Tuesday.

Reports in Brazil had previously stated that Telles had tested positive and would not be available to play in the game.

But the Brazil Football Confederation said on its website: “(Telles) already had the disease, was asymptomatic and with a non-transmissible condition of the virus, but he could not travel to Uruguay.

“On the last exam, however, Telles’ test came back negative and the defender was released for the game.”

