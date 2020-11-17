Liverpool open new training facility bringing together first team and under-23s

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liverpool have announced the opening of their new £50million training ground in Kirkby.

The facility includes three full-size pitches, two gyms, a full-size sports hall, pool and specialist sports rehabilitation suites.

A new era begins ✊ Welcome to the @AXA Training Centre… pic.twitter.com/mmu0To8IOK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 17, 2020

The venue, which will bring the first and under-23 teams together, earned praise from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp who said: “It will improve the process, massively.

“The relationship with the academy, it will be as close as ever and that’s really good.”

Scrapped plans, Salzburg, small details, wide-ranging global research, development and collaboration over more than four years 👊 Sporting director Michael Edwards goes into detail how the @AXA Training Centre was designed… — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 17, 2020

A time capsule has been buried outside the visitors’ entrance to the new facility, and is intended to be opened in 50 years’ time.

The capsule includes shirts, programmes, a special tribute to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, and a pair of Klopp’s glasses.

Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes said: “We started this project over two years ago, marking a significant milestone in the history of this great football club.

“After saying a fond farewell to Melwood last week, we are excited to be start a new era at the club, bringing our first team and academy operations and facilities together on one site for the first time in history.”