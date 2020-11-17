Wrexham feelgood factor continues with success at Hartlepool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elliott Durrell’s first goal since returning to Wrexham helped continue the feelgood factor around the club as they won 1-0 at Hartlepool in the National League.

The Welsh club hit the headlines this week when Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became the new owners after their takeover bid was approved by the Supporters Trust.

Durrell’s second-half strike ensured the three points for Wrexham, who were back in action for the first time in three weeks.

Hartlepool squandered two excellent chances to take the lead in the first half, with Luke Molyneux first heading Gavan Holohan’s cross over at the back post.

Molyneux then teed up Tom Crawford but he shot straight at Wrexham goalkeeper Robert Lainton.

Pools went even closer five minutes before half-time as Molyneux struck a post.

Wrexham’s Jordan Ponticelli was foiled by Pools keeper Henrich Ravas at the start of the second half.

And the visitors made the decisive breakthrough in the 54th minute when Durrell – in his second spell at the club – fired past Ravas following Kwame Thomas’ knockdown.