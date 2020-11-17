Scunthorpe secure second successive away win after beating Port Vale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scunthorpe secured their second consecutive away victory as they stunned Port Vale 1-0 at Vale Park.

Abo Eisa’s glorious first-half solo effort lifted the Iron out of the League Two relegation zone.

Valiants’ captain Leon Legge met Manny Oyeleke’s teasing cross early on but could not generate enough power on his header to beat Mark Howard.

Eisa gave Scunthorpe the lead on the break in the 28th minute with a stunning curled effort that flew past helpless Valiants keeper Scott Brown.

The Iron were denied the chance to double their lead minutes later when striker Kevin van Veen went down in the area but referee Leigh Doughty saw no wrongdoing.

Ryan Loft came agonisingly close to Scunthorpe’s second on the break but his low driven effort hit the inside of the post.

Mark Cullen failed to convert substitute Cristian Montano’s cross as the Valiants mounted late pressure.

The home side had a dramatic last-gasp equaliser disallowed following a goal-mouth scramble as Scunthorpe held on for a crucial win.