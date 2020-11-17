High-flying Sutton denied as sub Paul McCallum gets the point for 10-man Daggers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Substitute Paul McCallum’s second-half equaliser earned 10-man Dagenham a 1-1 draw at National League high-flyers Sutton.

Goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis produced a fantastic fingertip save to deny Dagenham’s Mitch Brundle early on before David Ajiboye headed a good chance over at the other end.

But Sutton went ahead in the 14th minute when Omar Bugiel nodded in Craig Eastmond’s cross for his first goal since the opening day.

Daggers keeper Elliot Justham was called upon to make two decent saves to deny Robert Milsom and Harry Beautyman before half-time.

Ajiboye fired wide from another promising opportunity for the home side, who were pegged back in the 66th minute when McCallum’s header looped over Bouzanis.

Dagenham suffered a blow five minutes later when Kenny Clark was sent off for a second caution and Callum Kealy missed a golden chance to win it for Sutton in stoppage time when he shot wide from close range.