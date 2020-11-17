Five-star Woking thump 10-man Dover

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Woking romped to a 5-1 National League win over a Dover side who finished with 10 men.

Steven Rigg gave Dover an early lead but that was as good as it got for the hosts.

Josh Davison headed home Josh Casey’s cross in the 16th minute to equalise and Kane Ferdinand nodded in Charlie Cooper’s free-kick to make it 2-1 three minutes later.

Ferdinand struck again from another free-kick, heading in Casey’s delivery to make it 3-1 at the break, and any hopes of a Dover comeback evaporated when Oscar Gobern was sent off for a lunge at Cooper in the 65th minute.

Max Kretzschmar added to the score, tucking away a cross from on-loan Charlton forward Davison, who then hit the crossbar before the former struck again from Cooper’s corner.