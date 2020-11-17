Josh Hancock double proves decisive as Altrincham sink Chesterfield

Josh Hancock’s second-half brace earned Altrincham a 3-2 home win over Chesterfield in the National League.
Chesterfield’s Scott Boden made it two goals in as many games when he headed in after the home side failed to clear a Spireites attack with 14 minutes gone.
Altrincham drew level on the half-hour as Fisayo Adarabioyo applied the finishing touch after being set up by Matty Kosylo.
The home side took the lead just after the hour as Hancock scored a penalty but Jordan Cropper made it 2-2 less than a minute later as he fired into the bottom corner.
But Hancock grabbed his second goal in the 89th minute to seal the win.