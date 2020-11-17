Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Josh Hancock double proves decisive as Altrincham sink Chesterfield

by Press Association
November 17, 2020, 9:51 pm
Altrincham beat Chesterfield (John Walton/PA)

Josh Hancock’s second-half brace earned Altrincham a 3-2 home win over Chesterfield in the National League.

Chesterfield’s Scott Boden made it two goals in as many games when he headed in after the home side failed to clear a Spireites attack with 14 minutes gone.

Altrincham drew level on the half-hour as Fisayo Adarabioyo applied the finishing touch after being set up by Matty Kosylo.

The home side took the lead just after the hour as Hancock scored a penalty but Jordan Cropper made it 2-2 less than a minute later as he fired into the bottom corner.

But Hancock grabbed his second goal in the 89th minute to seal the win.

