Jamie Allen grabs last-gasp equaliser for FC Halifax Town

Jamie Allen left it late before earning FC Halifax Town a share of the spoils as they drew 1-1 with Notts County in the National League.
The Magpies took the lead after seven minutes when Elisha Sam controlled a through-ball from Jake Reeves before applying a cool finish.
Martin Woods saw his shot cleared off the line as Halifax pushed for an equaliser just before the half-hour.
The visitors looked like they would take all three points until Allen’s intervention with four minutes of added time played as he kept his cool to earn his side a draw.