Jamie Allen grabs last-gasp equaliser for FC Halifax Town

by Press Association
November 17, 2020, 9:53 pm
FC Halifax drew with Notts County (John Walton/PA)

Jamie Allen left it late before earning FC Halifax Town a share of the spoils as they drew 1-1 with Notts County in the National League.

The Magpies took the lead after seven minutes when Elisha Sam controlled a through-ball from Jake Reeves before applying a cool finish.

Martin Woods saw his shot cleared off the line as Halifax pushed for an equaliser just before the half-hour.

The visitors looked like they would take all three points until Allen’s intervention with four minutes of added time played as he kept his cool to earn his side a draw.

