Bromley strike back for Boreham Wood point

Bromley came from behind to claim a 1-1 home draw with Boreham Wood in the National League.
The visitors took a sixth-minute lead in style, Sorba Thomas with a fine curling finish after cutting in from the left.
There was a five-minute stoppage as Bromley’s Joe Kizzi received treatment to a head injury, while there was a flashpoint after play was stopped with the ball heading into the Bromley goal with the home side eventually awarded a free-kick.
Bromley drew level just before half-time when Michael Cheek got up in front of the goalkeeper to head in Frankie Raymond’s free-kick.
There was little goalmouth action to report in the second half, Thomas’ free-kick over the bar the closest either side came as the points were shared.