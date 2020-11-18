Celtic duo set to face Hibernian following Covid-19 scare

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Celtic pair Mohamed Elyounoussi and Kristofer Ajer look set to be cleared to face Hibernian on Saturday despite being involved in a Covid-19 scare while on international duty.

The two Norway players had expected they would have to self-isolate for 10 days, forcing them to miss Celtic’s return to Premiership action.

But they have been given the go-ahead to train and play after returning to Scotland, with their club posting on Twitter: “Celtic FC can confirm that following recent speculation both Moi Elyounoussi and Kris Ajer are able to continue training with the squad and taking part in matches.”

Norway’s Nations League clash with Romania was called off after defender Omar Elabdellaoui tested positive for coronavirus.

The Norway squad were on the plane just seconds from take-off when they were ordered off by government chiefs.

The Celtic duo have since had three negative tests and have not shown any symptoms of coronavirus.