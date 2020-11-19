Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

What the papers say

Liverpool and Manchester United have been given a boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano. The Daily Mirror, citing a report from German publication Bild, says the 22-year-old will be too expensive for Bayern Munich to afford, leaving room for the two Premier League giants to battle it out for his signature.

The Manchester Evening News reports United have an opportunity to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. The 27-year-old centre-back’s valuation is believed to have dropped below the £100m-threshold the club previously claimed they would be willing to spend on a suitable fit for the position.

A number of clubs are believed to be interested in Burnley’s Jack Cork (Martin Rickett/PA)

A host of English clubs have reportedly expressed an interest in making a move for Burnley’s English midfielder Jack Cork. According to the Daily Mirror, Brighton, Newcastle and Sheffield United are circling the 31-year-old, who is out of contract at Turf Moor at the end of the season.

Real Madrid striker Mariano has reportedly been given the green light for a loan move to West Ham. The Daily Mail says Bernabeu boss Zinedine Zidane is prepared to let the 27-year-old go in January, with the Hammers believed to be a good fit for all the involved parties.

Social media round-up

Arsenal should make Jerome Boateng transfer to get best out of Gabriel and William Saliba, claims Kevin Campbell https://t.co/RPVAPChnol — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 18, 2020 Man Utd linked with audacious move for former Man City manager Roberto Mancini #MUFC #MCFC https://t.co/wJvUDIuPZ5 pic.twitter.com/w5HnvVCRRt — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) November 18, 2020

Players to watch

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both seeking the signature of Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Georginio Wijnaldum: Real Madrid will challenge Barcelona for the 30-year-old midfielder, according to Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport.

David Alaba: AS reports the 28-year-old defender is Real Madrid’s number one target if Sergio Ramos decides to leave the club.

Eric Garcia: Spanish publication Marca says Barcelona’s chances of signing the Spanish defender have taken a blow, with Manchester City unlikely to lower their valuation of 20m euros (£17.8m).