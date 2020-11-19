Sir Ian Botham’s grandson James named in Wales team to face Georgia

Something went wrong - please try again later.

James Botham – grandson of England cricket great Sir Ian Botham – will make his Wales debut in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup clash against Georgia.

The 22-year-old Cardiff Blues flanker was called up to Wales’ Nations Cup squad on Monday and he has played just 13 professional games.

But Cardiff-born Botham, whose father Liam played rugby union and rugby league for a number of clubs, is among three newcomers selected to face Georgia alongside Scarlets backs Johnny Williams and Kieran Hardy.

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⫶ Three uncapped players in starting XV to face @GeorgianRugby 🇬🇪 ⠀🆕 ⫶ 𝗕𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗺 (6), 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘆 (9), 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗺𝘀 (12) ⊕ 𝗟𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗱 (22)⠀⠀① ⫶ Dechreuad cyntaf i 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘆 a 𝗥𝗲𝗲𝘀-𝗭𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #HWFN pic.twitter.com/ayLgrnn6es — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 19, 2020

Wales coaching staff had already identified Botham as a player of possible 2023 World Cup potential, but his chance has come far sooner than expected.

And he is the latest international rugby player off the production line at Sedbergh School in Cumbria, with Botham’s fellow former pupils including former England captain Will Carling, World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood and current Wales prop Tomas Francis.

Former London Irish and Newcastle centre Williams, meanwhile, was diagnosed with testicular cancer last year and underwent chemotherapy before returning to professional rugby 10 months ago.

He represented England and scored a try in a non-cap game against the Barbarians in 2019, but qualifies for Wales through his father, who hails from Rhyl.