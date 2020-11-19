Matt Godden to miss out for Coventry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coventry will still be without striker Matt Godden when they host landlords Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday evening.

The Sky Blues have played their home games at St Andrew’s since the start of the 2019/20 campaign due to rent issues with their owners SISU but still managed to gain promotion to the Championship last season.

Mark Robins’ side sit one point above the relegation zone but they will be without their top scorer Godden, who misses out due to a foot injury sustained against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Midfielder Jordan Shipley is available after a period of self-isolation but defender Julien Dacosta has had more ankle surgery and is ruled out for two to three weeks. Fankaty Dabo is rated doubtful for a return after lower back and hamstring issues, while Jodi Jones and Wesley Jobello (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Birmingham have been boosted by the return of defensive duo George Friend and Kristian Pedersen.

Both players missed the 3-1 home defeat to Bournemouth before the international break due to a calf injury and head knock respectively but are available for selection.

Boss Aitor Karanka has even more defensive options following the return of on-loan Chelsea centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter following his own calf issue. He could make his first appearance of the season.

Midfielder Adam Clayton and goalkeeper Zach Jeacock (both ankle) are sidelined, while Josh McEachran (knee) has returned to training but will not be considered.