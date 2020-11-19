Barrow winger Josh Kay suspended for Rovers clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barrow will be without suspended winger Josh Kay for the home game against Forest Green.

Kay received his fifth yellow card of the season in last week’s draw at Cambridge and serves a one-game ban.

Boss David Dunn has no new injury concerns, but captain Lewis Hardcastle (ankle) is among those still unavailable.

Defender Tom Beadling (groin) and James Jones (ankle) also remain sidelined having missed out in recent weeks.

Forest Green are expected to be without winger Scott Wagstaff again.

Wagstaff has been sidelined for the last three matches after sustaining a hamstring injury in the recent win against Leyton Orient.

Manager Mark Cooper could be tempted to make changes as Rovers have lost four of their previous five games in all competitions.

Defender Jayden Richardson, who recently completed his period of isolation, and forward Aaron Collins are among those pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.