Former Exeter boss Paul Tisdale succeeds Ben Garner at Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers have appointed Paul Tisdale as their new manager.

The 47-year-old has signed a two-year deal to replace Ben Garner, who was sacked following last weekend’s 4-1 defeat by Fleetwood.

Tisdale spent 12 years in charge of Exeter and was the longest-serving manager in English football’s top four divisions when he left.

He later took over at MK Dons, leading the club to promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

Chief executive Martyn Starnes is delighted Tisdale is now beginning a new chapter with the Pirates.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to the football club.

“Paul has a vast amount of experience in the game and has several promotions on his CV. His ambition and long-term goals mirror that of the club’s ongoing strategy, to build a Bristol Rovers DNA.

“His track record of developing younger players is impressive and we believe he’s the ideal person to maximise the full potential that the playing squad possesses.

“We look forward to working closely with Paul to bring success to Bristol Rovers FC.”