New Mansfield boss Nigel Clough without George Maris against Colchester

Mansfield are set to be without forward George Maris for their Friday night visit of Colchester in Sky Bet League Two.

New Stags boss Nigel Clough won his first league match at Forest Green last weekend and will be in charge at the One Call Stadium for the first time since replacing Graham Coughlan earlier this month.

But Maris will be missing after sustaining a rib injury in Gloucestershire and will not be risked.

The only other absentee for Clough is full-back Joe Riley, who is still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

High-flying Colchester remain without winger Callum Harriott for the trip.

The 26-year-old was forced off with a hamstring problem during the shock 1-0 loss to Marine in the FA Cup first round and has missed the following two games.

Tom Lapslie has yet to feature this season but has returned to full training following a setback from knee surgery although he is unlikely to start for Steve Ball’s side.

Winger Luke Gambin is back from international duty with Malta, while midfielder Ben Stevenson could return after being ruled out of the last three matches with a groin problem.