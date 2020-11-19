Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton back in training but not ready for Brighton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton has returned to daily training but is not ready for the visit of Brighton.

The England international has been out since New Year’s Day with a knee injury but played 70 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week.

Kortney Hause is back in training after a groin problem but fellow defenders Bjorn Engels (thigh) and Fred Guilbert (side strain) are out.

Brighton are expected to recall captain Lewis Dunk after his three-match ban came to an end before the international break.

Aaron Connolly (thigh) and Solly March (ankle) are back in contention but the game could come too soon for Leandro Trossard (adductor).

Davy Propper returned following an Achilles issue but has been ill in recent days so may miss out.

Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Barkley, Trezeguet, Watkins, Steer, Taylor, Hause, Elmohamady, Hourihane, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Davis, Traore.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Ryan, Webster, Burn, Dunk, Veltman, White, Bissouma, March, Bernardo, Gross, Lamptey, MacAllister, Lallana, Welbeck, Maupay, Jahanbakhsh, Alzate, Zeqiri, Propper.