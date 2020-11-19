Andre Dozzell suspended for Ipswich

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ipswich are again without Andre Dozzell for their Sky Bet League One clash with Shrewsbury as the midfielder serves the second match of a three-game suspension.

Defender Luke Woolfenden is back in training after a period in self-isolation following a close contact’s positive coronavirus test.

Kane Vincent-Young is nearing a return from an Achilles injury but the game may come too soon.

It is also hoped Flynn Downes, Cole Skuse (both knee), James Norwood (hamstring) and Aaron Drinan (thigh) will be fit in the coming weeks.

The Shrews have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Portman Road.

On-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Deyan Iliev is available after a knock but it remains to be seen if he can take Harry Burgoyne’s place in the team.

Rekeil Pyke (groin), Matija Sarkic (hamstring), Scott Golbourne (rib) and Leon Clarke (hamstring) are all still on the sidelines.

Marlon Fossey is also out having returned to parent club Fulham for treatment on a long-term knee injury.