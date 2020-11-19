Sam Hughes suspended as Burton host Northampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burton will be without Sam Hughes for the visit of Northampton.

On-loan Leicester defender Hughes serves a one-match ban after he was sent off during the 2-0 defeat at Hull last weekend.

His absence comes as a further blow, with Burton already missing a host of players through needing to self-isolate.

Kane Hemmings will be assessed after pulling up in the warm-up prior to the Hull match.

Joseph Mills and Scott Pollock miss out again for Northampton as they continue their recoveries from operations.

Sam Hoskins could return after he missed Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Stevenage.

Shaun McWilliams and Chris Lines both made second-half substitute appearances against Boro and are pushing to be involved.

Ricky Holmes lasted 55 minutes on his first start for the Cobblers.