Troy Parrott set for Millwall league debut against Cardiff

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Millwall are expected to give a belated league debut to on-loan striker Troy Parrott at home to Cardiff.

The Tottenham teenager has played just 45 minutes of competitive football since swapping north for south London in August because of calf and ankle injuries.

But Parrott featured for the Republic of Ireland’s under-21 and senior sides during the international break and will be in the Lions’ squad for the Sky Bet Championship clash at The Den.

Fellow forward Kenneth Zohore (calf) misses out on the opportunity to feature against his former club, but midfielder Billy Mitchell could be fit enough to make the squad.

Cardiff manager Neil Harris marks a year in charge of the Bluebirds with a return to his old Millwall stomping ground.

But Harris is without playmaker Lee Tomlin, who has been ruled out for at least two months following groin surgery.

Tomlin’s stop-start campaign has seen him play just 22 minutes of football in Cardiff’s last seven matches.

Full-backs Greg Cunningham and Jordi Osei-Tutu are sidelined by hamstring injuries, with the latter still four weeks away from a return to first-team action.