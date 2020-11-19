Swansea may be without top scorer Andre Ayew for visit of Rotherham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper has doubts over top goalscorer Andre Ayew and defender Marc Guehi ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Rotherham.

Both players came back from international duty with Ghana and England Under-21s respectively with minor hamstring issues, with Ayew and Guehi having played every minute of league action for the Swans this season.

Cooper is boosted by the return of Wales international defender Ben Cabango and Kyle Naughton from their own hamstring problems – both are available for selection.

On-loan Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is still recovering from a broken foot, while George Byers has stepped up his training after a groin injury but is not match-fit.

Paul Warne will have a decision to make between goalkeepers Viktor Johansson and Jamal Blackman ahead of the trip to south Wales.

Johansson made his competitive debut during the 2-1 win at Preston before the international break and Warne could be inclined to keep faith with the 22-year-old former Leicester goalkeeper.

Blackman, on loan from Chelsea, missed the game with an ankle injury but returned to training at his parent club this week. Defenders Joe Mattock (calf and hamstring) and Billy Jones (knee) remain doubtful.

Kieran Sadlier joined the lengthy absentee list following surgery on ankle ligament damage alongside Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) and Clark Robertson (foot).