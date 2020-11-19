Jordan Williams and Romal Palmer set to return for Barnsley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Barnsley have been lifted ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest by the return of Jordan Williams and Romal Palmer.

Defender Williams and midfielder Palmer have been in the treatment room since October but boss Valerien Ismael has declared both fit.

Ismael has dismissed reports of a move for Mario Balotelli, but has said he wants to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Barnsley are without goalkeeper Corey Addai has joined Chesterfield on a one-month loan deal.

Forest are assessing the fitness of Harry Arter after he returned from international duty with the Republic of Ireland with an unspecified injury.

Arter has been troubled by an ankle issue already this season and the 30-year-old midfielder is a key player for boss Chris Hughton.

Defender Joe Worrall is close to a first team return as he nears recovery from the broken foot sustained in September.

Tobias Figueiredo and Scott McKenna have been centre-backs in Worrall’s absence and he faces a battle to get his place back.