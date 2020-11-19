QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel in line to return against Watford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

QPR hope to have winger Bright Osayi-Samuel available for the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford.

Osayi-Samuel missed the 3-1 defeat at Blackburn before the international break with a groin problem.

Summer signing George Thomas is back in full training following his thigh problem but will continue to build up game-time with the development side.

Midfielder Luke Amos remains sidelined as he recovers from his ACL injury.

Watford, who resume league action second in the table, will have goalkeeper Ben Foster available following a scan on a thigh problem.

Defender Craig Cathcart will be monitored after his return from Northern Ireland, while Francisco Sierralta will be assessed having arrived late back from Chile.

Striker Stipe Perica has resumed light training following his shoulder problem suffered in the draw with Bournemouth last month.

Defender Adam Masina continues his recovery along with midfielder Will Hughes, who has picked up a fresh minor injury.