Peter Pawlett likely to require surgery on groin issue

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon suspects Peter Pawlett will need surgery to correct a groin problem.

The 29-year-old midfielder came off during United’s last league game, a goalless draw with St Mirren, and missed the subsequent stalemate with St Johnstone.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home game with Hamilton, Mellon said: “Peter Pawlett might need an operation and might need to see a specialist about a groin problem.

“He might need something that will keep him out for a couple of weeks.”

Mellon is unsure whether Lawrence Shankland will be fit to start following his travels with Scotland.

The striker is due back with United on Friday after 10 days away with Steve Clarke’s squad but only played a handful of minutes in Slovakia.

“We will see what kind of condition he is in because he has been a wee bit planes, trains and automobiles, all over the place,” Mellon said.

“He has not played a big part in any of the games.

“We kind of know what his training data has been but it won’t be anywhere near what we would like it to be in terms of doing enough training.

“Sometimes the ones that are not playing don’t do enough physical work to keep them topped up.

“We will see what kind of condition he is in, but common sense will tell you that week will have had an effect on him.”