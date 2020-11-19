Luton defender James Bree pushing for first start of the season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Luton defender James Bree is pushing for his first league start of the season in the home game against Blackburn.

Bree stepped off the bench in the 1-1 draw at Huddersfield last time out after being sidelined for two months with a knee problem.

Fellow defender Dan Potts could be included in the squad for the first time this season after finally overcoming foot and groin injuries, which have kept him out for four months.

The Hatters signed free agent Gabriel Osho this week following the defender’s release from Reading at the end of last season, but he is not expected to be included in Nathan Jones’ first-team plans at this stage.

Blackburn will be without defender Ryan Nyambe, who sustained a thigh injury while on international duty for Namibia.

Daniel Ayala (groin) and fellow defender Derrick Williams (thigh) both remain sidelined, so Scott Wharton could resume in central defence alongside Darragh Lenihan, who will return after Republic of Ireland duty.

Left-backs Barry Douglas and Amari’i Bell are hoping to return to contention following their respective periods of self-isolation.

Boss Tony Mowbray must decide whether to recall Belgium goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski after his isolation having recently tested positive for Covid-19.