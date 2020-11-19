Michael Duff faces goalkeeper call ahead of Walsall clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has a welcome selection headache over who to hand a start in goal for the Sky Bet League Two match against Walsall.

With England Under-20 goalkeeper Josh Griffiths away on international duty, Scott Flinders, who had been out following a long-term injury, returned between the posts for last weekend’s win at Carlisle.

Duff has a near to fully fit squad, with midfielder Finn Azaz now back in contention after his own fitness problems.

Midfielder Ellis Chapman and Matty Blair both came back into the side against Carlisle, with Chris Clements and forward Reuben Reid dropping to the bench.

Walsall will be without suspended midfielder Alfie Bates for the trip to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Bates was sent off for a second caution deep into stoppage time of last weekend’s home defeat by Southend, so serves a one-match ban.

Saddlers boss Darrell Clarke will again check on defensive pair George Nurse and James Clarke, who have not featured since October.

Forward Josh Gordon is stepping up his rehabilitation from a knee injury as he targets a potential December return.