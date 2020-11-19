Alex Revell expected to be without Elliot Osborne for Bolton fixture

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stevenage are set to be without Elliot Osborne for the Sky Bet League Two match against Bolton.

Midfielder Osborne is set for an operation on what Boro manager Alex Revell said was a ‘wear-and-tear’ problem, so faces an extended spell of rehabilitation.

Teenage midfielder Arthur Iontton made a welcome return in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy penalty shoot-out defeat against Northampton, so could be involved in the squad again.

Forward Jack Aitchison, though, remains sidelined by a long-term hamstring problem.

Bolton have no fresh injury concerns for the trip south to Hertfordshire.

Ian Evatt’s side head to the Lamex Stadium looking to make it three straight wins in all competitions.

Shaun Miller and Lloyd Isgrove came through the midweek Papa John’s Trophy tie against Newcastle, so the attacking duo should be involved again on the bench.

Veteran Matt Gilks is expected to be in goal again after keeping a clean sheet on his debut in the 2-0 win over Salford.