Phil Foden’s lowdown on his classy touch – Thursday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 19.

Football

Phil Foden gave the “official” line on a moment of magic in England’s win over Iceland.

ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗲. https://t.co/K3nB0uwUsT — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) November 19, 2020

Cesar Azpilicueta scored a cheeky goal in training – at the second attempt.

Manchester City’s Women geared up for a second local derby in a week.

Chris Kirkland extolled the virtues of exercise for improving mental health.

Great early start to the day,1st of many ⁦@walkingsbrill⁩ with Topman ⁦@TonyBellew⁩ ,talked about all kinds of stuff and experiences,keep exercising and talking for your #mentalhealth ,off to work with the brilliant ⁦@LFCFoundation⁩ now in some schools 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/49LE2aMAZC — Chris Kirkland (@ChrisKirkland43) November 19, 2020

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton kept his foot on the pedal in his fight against racism with another television appearance.

Formula One champ @LewisHamilton took a pit stop at The Project to talk about his need for speed and why he’s become a driving force in the battle to show racism the chequered flag. #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/DedjOy0Fh4 — The Project (@theprojecttv) November 19, 2020

Lando Norris opens up about mental health on International Men’s Day.

“Have you ever struggled with something mentally but hidden it from the world by putting on a brave face? I know I have.” On #InternationalMensDay, @LandoNorris talks openly about why we should be talking about our mental health a lot more in his blog for @MindCharity. 📖👇 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 19, 2020

Golf

Gary Player had a tall story…

A fun throwback to meeting basketball legend Yao Ming in 2016. We had a great time playing together and I hope our paths cross again in the future. #TBT pic.twitter.com/LES3iwNGrP — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) November 19, 2020

Netball

Gary Neville was keen to take some of the credit for another family sporting success.

Taught well by me 👍🏻 https://t.co/MLHqLVVxPT — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 19, 2020

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed a slow-motion splashdown.