Clean bill of health for Livingston

by Press Association
November 19, 2020, 6:31 pm
Livingston have reported a clean bill of health (PA)

Livingston have come through their first Covid-19 cases with no knock-on effects.

Both players who tested positive are back in training ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren.

Livi had confirmed last Tuesday that two players were self-isolating following isolated cases but nobody else had been instructed to stay at home.

When asked about the issue, boss Gary Holt said: “All good, all clear. The boys are back in.

“(Club secretary) Derek (White) takes a massive pat on the back for it because he runs that ship very tight and rightly so.”

