Stoke goalkeeper Joe Bursik set for debut against Huddersfield

Stoke goalkeeper Joe Bursik is poised to make his debut for the club in the home game against Huddersfield.

Bursik, 20, has been recalled from his loan spell at Doncaster following injuries to first-choice goalkeepers Angus Gunn (ankle) and Adam Davies (knee).

Midfielder Sam Clucas (calf and shin) and defender James Chester (muscle strain) remain doubtful and will be assessed.

Long-term absentee Joe Allen (Achilles) continues to work his way back to full fitness and defender Ryan Shawcross is edging closer to his first appearance since breaking a leg almost 18 months ago.

Huddersfield will be without summer signing Pipa, while Alex Pritchard has not recovered from an ankle injury.

Spanish defender Pipa sustained a hamstring injury in the 1-1 home draw against Reading before the international break.

Midfielder Pritchard has missed the last two games after being forced out of the win at Millwall at the end of last month.

Manager Carlos Corberan has no other new injury problems as the Terriers bid for their third league win on the road this season.