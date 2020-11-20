Defender Pascal Struijk signs new Leeds deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Leeds defender Pascal Struijk has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League club.

The versatile 21-year-old has made five appearances for Leeds in all competitions this season, including four in the top flight.

“The Dutch defender has agreed a new three-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2024,” Leeds confirmed on their official website.

Struijk arrived at Elland Road from Ajax in January 2018 and made his first-team debut in the Sky Bet Championship last season in a 2-0 home win against Hull.

He made five league appearances in total as Leeds won the Championship title and started in their first Premier League game in 16 years against Liverpool at Anfield on the opening day of the current campaign.