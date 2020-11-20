Former builder Mitch Pinnock looking to lay down solid foundations at Kilmarnock

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former builder Mitch Pinnock is aiming to lay down some solid foundations at Rugby Park as he looks to nail a regular slot in Alex Dyer’s Kilmarnock line-up.

The 25-year-old was in Arsenal’s youth academy as a schoolboy but when a move to Southend failed to pay-off, he found himself working part-time on building sites while playing non-league with the likes of Bromley, Maidstone and Dover.

But those tough days grafting away in the bitter cold has only made the former AFC Wimbledon midfielder appreciate his new life playing top-flight football with Killie, who he joined in the summer.

“When I was playing non-league I did a bit of dry lining on the side,” he said. “I got my move to Wimbledon after that and I was able to give that up, which I was quite glad of.

“From a young age I was at the Arsenal academy and I thought that would just be the path I’d go on.

“But when I found myself where I was playing non-league, then I needed to look at getting another job so I could get some decent money.

“Now looking back, I’m glad I had that experience as it makes me appreciate what I’ve got now and where I am a lot more.

“Most weeks when you play non-league, you’d have a game on a Tuesday night. When the rest of the boys could get some rest, I’d be out working during the day.

“I’d have to be getting up early to head to a building site on a freezing cold morning, which wasn’t much fun. When you look back on that it does make you put a bit more effort in.”

Now Pinnock is hoping to cement a place in Dyer’s team.

Of his 10 Premiership appearances so far, eight have come off the bench but he did start Killie’s two Betfred Cup games during the international break, scoring in last week’s win over Dumbarton, and hopes that will have earned him the chance to face Ross County on Saturday.

“I’d like to have played more,” he admitted. “The more games you get behind you the more confident you get. When you’re in and out it’s tough to maintain those levels.

“I feel like I’ve done OK. I don’t think I’ve been great to be honest but hopefully I can get a run and show what I can do.

“I needed those starts in the Betfred Cup games last week because when you’re coming on it’s hard to make an impact.

“I was delighted to score against Dumbarton and hopefully a few more games under my belt will help me get to where I want to be.”