Billy McKay sees no writing on the wall reading relegation for Ross County

Billy McKay has seen the word relegation written on the wall before at some of his previous clubs but he insists the omens indicate a brighter future for Ross County.

The Northern Ireland striker endured the humiliation of being relegated four times in as many seasons as he suffered the drop with Wigan, Dundee United, Inverness and then finally with County in 2018.

The Staggies survived on their top-flight return last term but a run of six games without a win this season is the type of form which could spell trouble if it festers much longer, with County just five points above second-bottom St Mirren.

But McKay, 32, is confident the sense of unity brewing under Stuart Kettlewell will ensure the Dingwall outfit get clear of the drop zone.

He said: “Sometimes you get a feeling around the place that things aren’t looking good – but it’s not like that here.

“Sometimes it can be early, other times it can be after Christmas where you see the writing on the wall.

“Normally it starts off with changes to the staff and it’s never positive when that happens but we’re all pushing in the same direction and we believe we can go on a run of good results.

“We’re looking forward, we’re all positive, we’re all together. I’ve been at other clubs where it’s not like that.

“We all want to get away from where we are right now and we need to start doing it on a Saturday but I have massive confidence we can do that.”

Kettlewell’s mood has brightened after seeing his shot-shy strikers burst into life. Oli Shaw has netted four in as many games while Ross Stewart ended a four-game drought as he netted from the spot during Saturday’s Betfred Cup win over Stirling.

McKay, however, has only notched twice all season and admits he needs to start contributing more, starting with Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock.

“It’s been a frustrating start to the season for myself,” he said. “I got an early goal at Hamilton but then I had a little injury and it’s been hard getting back in the team.

“But as you’ve seen lately with the cups games and the two league games just before, the strikers have started scoring.

“That’s only going to help the team get more wins and push up the league.

“We want to score goals, that’s our job. For myself, it’s not happened as much as I’d like but big Ross Stewart and Oli Shaw have started picking up a few, especially in the cup.

“Now we want to take that form into the league.”