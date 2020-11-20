Preston captain Alan Browne ruled out after positive Covid-19 test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Preston captain Alan Browne will miss the visit of Sheffield Wednesday after a positive Covid-19 test.

The midfielder is isolating after testing positive while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland last week.

Centre-back Patrick Bauer is set to return after missing the two matches immediately prior to the break.

Andrew Hughes and Ben Davies (both hamstring) and Ben Pearson (groin) remain doubts.

New Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis has had a full week to prepare for his first match.

Pulis takes over looking to arrest a run of just two wins in 10 matches which cost Garry Monk his job.

Midfielder Kadeem Harris serves the second game of a three-match ban after his red card against Bournemouth on November 3.

Defender Tom Lees is set to return after missing the last two matches while midfielder Izzy Brown is pushing for a start after three successive substitute appearances following injury.