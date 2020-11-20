Bristol City sweating on results of coronavirus tests ahead of Derby clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bristol City manager Dean Holden is anxiously awaiting the results of Covid-19 tests on his squad ahead of the visit of Derby.

The club confirmed an outbreak of coronavirus on Monday, with three unnamed players and three backroom staff members understood to have tested positive, and the training ground was immediately closed until Thursday when further tests were being carried out.

Former Watford and Crystal Palace centre-back Adrian Mariappa, who signed as a free agent in the international break, is set for a debut.

Callum O’Dowda returned home early from the Republic of Ireland squad with a dead leg and will be assessed.

Derby player-coach Wayne Rooney’s first job will be to decide whether to pick himself.

The former Manchester United and Everton forward took over running of the side along with Leroy Rosenior, goalkeeper coach Shay Given and first-team development coach Justin Walker following the departure of Phillip Cocu during the international break.

Winger Jordon Ibe, who has yet to make a first-team appearance after joining in September, has returned to training following a bout of illness.

Lee Buchanan, Jason Knight, David Marshall, Kamil Jozwiak and Tom Lawrence all returned from international duty with no issues.