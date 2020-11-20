Callum Wilson faces race to be fit for Chelsea clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Newcastle top scorer Callum Wilson faces a late fitness test ahead of the Magpies’ clash with Chelsea at St James’s Park.

Wilson limped off during the defeat at Southampton two weeks ago with a hamstring injury, but boss Steve Bruce is hopeful he will recover in time for the early kick-off.

Ryan Fraser (hamstring) is definitely out, while Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have returned to training following hamstring and shoulder injuries but are unlikely to be risked.

Chelsea will be without Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva.

Winger Pulisic is still recovering from a hamstring injury and defender Silva will be rested after international duty with Brazil.

But Kai Havertz is back in contention after self-isolating and Ben Chilwell is also expected to be fit.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Lewis, Yedlin, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Krafth, Clark, Hayden, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, M. Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Caballero, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner, Giroud.