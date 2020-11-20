Tranmere’s Liam Ridehalgh to miss Grimsby clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tranmere will be without defender Liam Ridehalgh for their home game against Grimsby.

Ridehalgh missed last week’s win at Port Vale due to a groin injury and is expected to return to full training next week.

Interim boss Ian Dawes will also be without midfielder Paul Lewis, who has missed the last two matches after sustaining injury in the recent FA Cup win against Accrington.

Forward Stefan Payne remains a long-term absentee due to a groin problem which has kept him out since early October.

Grimsby will be boosted by the return to contention of Luke Hendrie and Elliott Hewitt following injury.

Hendrie has missed the Mariners’ two recent EFL Trophy ties and fellow defender Hewitt has been sidelined since mid-September.

Striker James Hanson is continuing to work his way back from a long-term hamstring problem and midfielder James Tilley (thigh) also remains sidelined.

Boss Ian Holloway will assess fellow midfielder Kyle Bennett, who is doubtful due to a hamstring problem.