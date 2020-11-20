New signing Andrew Surman set for MK Dons debut against Hull

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New signing Andrew Surman could make his MK Dons debut against Hull this weekend.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since leaving Bournemouth in the summer and this week signed a short-term deal at Stadium MK.

Surman’s arrival comes after manager Russell Martin confirmed midfielder Louis Thompson is out for at least the remainder of the year with a hamstring injury sustained in last weekend’s win at Sunderland.

Jordan Houghton is back available for the Dons boss, who says George Williams and Kieran Agard are looking better. Martin expects to have Joe Mason back with the group in the coming days.

Hull teenager Keane Lewis-Potter is set to miss this weekend’s match.

The 19-year-old only returned to training on Friday after a period of coronavirus isolation, which forced him to miss the Tigers’ last two matches.

Hull boss Grant McCann says he will sit out Saturday’s match and next Tuesday’s trip to Ipswich may also come too soon as he gets up to full speed.

Josh Magennis is back from international duty with Northern Ireland, with all other players expected to be available.