Burnley worried about Robbie Brady ahead of Palace clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Robbie Brady is a doubt for Burnley ahead of Monday’s visit of Crystal Palace due to a tight hamstring sustained on Republic of Ireland duty this week.

Fellow wideman Johann Berg Gudmundsson has a calf niggle but is expected to be in contention, as is left-back Charlie Taylor, who has an Achilles tendon issue. Midfielder Dale Stephens misses out with a hamstring problem.

Erik Pieters has recovered from a calf injury while fellow defender Phil Bardsley is available again having tested positive for coronavirus last month.

Palace have been boosted by the return to fitness of defenders Joel Ward (groin), Tyrick Mitchell (knock) and James Tomkins (thigh).

Midfielder Ebere Eze was withdrawn from England Under-21 duty as a precaution and is a doubt.

Luka Milivojevic, who serves the second game of a three-match suspension, is awaiting the result of a second coronavirus test in Serbia after testing positive on Monday.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley, Pieters, Long, Dunne, Brownhill, McNeil, Brady, Westwood, Benson, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Gudmundsson.

Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Dann, Kouyate, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Riedeweld, Townsend, McCarthy, Zaha, Ayew, Butland, Sakho, Ward, Tomkins, Mitchell, Cahill, Schlupp, Benteke, Batshuayi.