Rangers pair Jordan Jones and George Edmundson banned for Aberdeen clash

Jordan Jones and George Edmundson begin seven-game domestic bans for breaching Covid-19 rules as Rangers face Aberdeen on Sunday.

Boss Steven Gerrard is confident the majority of his international stars have returned unscathed after representing their countries this week. Bongani Zungu has returned from South Africa duty with a knock to his knee which needs assessing, while Steven Davis also withdrew from the Northern Ireland squad, citing “personal reasons”, and it is not yet clear if he will face the Dons.

The only other confirmed absentee is long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic, who is aiming for a January return.

Niall McGinn is the latest addition to Aberdeen’s casualty list after suffering a calf injury.

The winger picked up the problem during Northern Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off defeat to Slovakia and will sit out the Gers clash, plus the following two trips to Hamilton and St Mirren.

On-loan Gers midfielder Ross McCrorie is barred from facing his parent club, while Marley Watkins (hamstring), Dylan McGeouch and Jonny Hayes (both groin) remain in the treatment room. Dean Campbell and Funso Ojo could find themselves starting in midfield after impressing boss Derek McInnes in training this week.